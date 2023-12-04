SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The parking lots are busy, and stores are crowded.

“We try to not focus but move our patrol a little more heavily in our malls and our shopping centers,” Stephen McGuff with the Spanish Fort Police Dept said.

This week the Spanish Fort Police Dept. is monitoring more places like the Eastern Shore Centre and Eastern Shore Plaza as holiday shopping ramps up.

“The big thing is don’t leave your valuables in the open,” McGuff said. “If you’re shopping and you have a lot of stuff, put them in your trunk so people can’t walk by and see. Don’t make your stuff an easy target.”

The Spanish Fort Police Dept. is in a unique location right in the heart of the city’s largest shopping area. This placement, along with increased patrols, gives police better coverage and quicker response when needed.

Partnerships with several businesses also help police during the holiday season. The department has access to live surveillance video feeds to keep a close watch inside of stores, too.

“It makes our job easier when we don’t have to wait until the next morning or sometimes even a week for a manager to be there,” McGuff said. “We can get on that case real fast.”

Thefts and breaking and entering of vehicles are the common trends police notice more of between now and Christmas. Officers are also patrolling more neighborhoods, especially at night.

“We’re in Spanish Fort, so people feel safe,” McGuff said. “People like to leave their doors unlocked.”

Police remind you to lock car doors, park in well-lit areas, and if you’re shopping, bring a friend or family member with you.