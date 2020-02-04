SFHS students deemed ‘rock stars’ for helping classmate who had a seizure

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort High School Principal Brian Williamson is applauding the actions of three students for their quick thinking – and maturity – in helping a classmate who had a seizure during the school day.

The following message was posted on Facebook regarding the incident.

ROCKSTARS!!! Tanner Keese, Luke Ben Perry and Jaden Word each took charge during an emergency situation at school. Tanner instructed fellow students where to go and to stay off social media. Jaden ran to the front office to get help and have an ambulance called. Luke Ben ran and got a nurse. Because of their efforts, everything went smooth and everyone is ok. These guys are heroes!! Great job fellas! Enjoy your gift cards from Lennys Subs and Tropical Smoothie Cafe#toronation #baldwinproud 

