DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender who was wanted for questioning was taken into custody Friday morning.

Daphne Police believe Douglas Lewis, 45, may have more information about a 6-year-old boy who was found beaten at City Park June 21. Police said Lewis had been staying with the boy’s family and had contact with him.

When police found the boy, he was unresponsive and officers thought the child had a possible head injury. The child is at a nearby hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

Lewis was wanted by officers for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Lewis led police on a short foot chase before they were able to catch him Friday, June 24.