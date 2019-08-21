Sewage spill reportedly flowed into Rock Creek

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A sewage spill has been reported in Robertsdale. See the press release below:
The Baldwin County Health Department notifies residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Robertsdale area. According to a report received, a lift station overflowed at 22891 College Street resulting in less than 1000 gallons to be spilled into Rock Creek. The health department urges residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.