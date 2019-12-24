Sewage spill reported in Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Baldwin County are urged to use caution if you have any contact with Pensacola Branch.

According to a report received today from Baldwin County Sewer Service, a broken line in the vicinity of 10801-10899 Hwy 104 in the Fairhope area resulted in 1,000 to 9,999 gallons of sewage being discharged into Pensacola Branch.

The health department asks you to thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught there and to wash hands after handling fish or seafood.

