Severe thunderstorm warning issued for south central Baldwin County

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for south central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama until 7:25 a.m.

At 7:15 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of
  Point Clear, moving north at 35 mph. A tornado may also form with
  little to no advanced warning.

  HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE…Radar indicated.

  IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Loxley, Magnolia Springs and Silverhill.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

