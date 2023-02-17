BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Schools said several high school baseball games this weekend will be rescheduled due to the ongoing dispute between the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the umpire group who calls games in south Alabama.

WKRG News 5 broke the story on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the AHSAA responded.

In a letter to parents, BCBE said “details must be settled and those wanting to umpire must complete their registration with the AHSAA. Due to that, the number of umpires available for this weekend is limited. We have been encouraged as a county, to try to reschedule this weekend’s games if possible.”

The school system says that today an agreement has been made that should allow for no disruptions next week.

Thursday was opening day for both counties. Mobile County Public Schools cancelled all outdoor athletic activities due to the threat of severe weather. Baldwin County games were played on time and without problem.

Spanish Fort hosted St. Paul’s in the Hank Aaron Classic. WKRG was on scene and spoke with a 15-year veteran umpire and several parents who voiced their concerns about the quality and quantity of umpires.

WKRG will continue to follow this story and provide updates on regularly scheduled newscasts and WKRG.com.