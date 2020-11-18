Several businesses expanding to Baldwin County despite challenging year

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – 2020 has been full of challenges for many of us, including business owners who are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We signed the deal for this literally right when COVID started. We were delayed and delayed and of course the hurricanes haven’t helped either, but now we’re finally here and we’re excited to be here,” said Becky Payne, owner of Briquettes Steakhouse. She and her husband own two restaurants in Mobile and just opened their third Briquettes location in Spanish Fort this week.

Other businesses like Foosackly’s are also growing during the pandemic. They purchased the former Ruby Tuesday building at the Eastern Shore Centre and started tearing it down this week to make way for a new location.

Despite the ups and downs of a whirlwind year, it’s a challenge to overcome the many factors of 2020.

“We learned to adapt and learned how to do more takeout and drive thru than we ever did before,” added Payne.

Other new businesses in the area include Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Whataburger.

