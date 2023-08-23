FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Around 3:22 Wednesday afternoon, Fairhope Fire Department responded to a house fire on Dairy Road in Fairhope.

Firefighters were going in and out of a house on Dairy Road in Fairhope Wednesday afternoon after smoke was coming from the home.

Lt. Chris Weinberg, with Fairhope Fire Department, said his team arrived quickly.

“Our command officer was on scene within about three minutes, and there was smoke coming from the residence at that time,” Weinberg said. “We also had Daphne and Barnwell en route. After investigation, it was determined there was a fire in the attic space of the home.”

It is unknown how many people were in the home, but no one was injured. As to what caused the fire is still being investigated by the Fairhope Fire Department’s Fire Marshal.

A total of seven agencies were also on scene to assist due to the excessive heat.

“Today was a very unusual fire because it was just so hot outside, so they called for additional departments to come mainly because of the heat, so that we could rotate out firefighters in and out to keep from getting heat exhaustion,” Weinberg said.

The fire was put out and contained within about an hour, and the damage from the flames were mainly on the second floor. It is unknown at this time if the second floor is livable.