Sessions sees hope for federal bridge funding

Former Senator, U.S. Attorney General, and now Senate candidate Jeff Sessions says he thinks there’s a way to get federal funding for a new I-10 bridge over Mobile Bay.



Planned for more than 20 years, the project is now on hold after virtually all federal funding disappeared and locals balked at paying a six dollar toll to fund it.



Sessions says federal money, at least for a scaled-down version of the bridge, might be freed up if President Trump wins a second term.



“The President’s plan is to have a national infrastructure bill,” he said. “It will be maybe a trillion dollars. It might provide us with one of the best opportunities we have.”



Sessions says securing bridge funding and protecting defense contracts for Mobile’s Austal shipyard will be among his top priorities for the area, if voters return him to the Senate. He held the seat from 1997-2017. Sessions faces seven other Republicans in the Alabama Primary Election March 3rd.

