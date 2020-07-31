UPDATE: 16-year-old dead in single-vehicle crash on County Road 54 in Belforest area of Daphne

UPDATE (11:46 AM) — ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency) reports the driver of the vehicle, as a 16-year-old male. There were three teens in total occupying the vehicle.

They say he was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. At least one of the passengers was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information. Troopers continue to investigate.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (10:04 p.m.): One person is dead in the single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Baldwin 54 near Newport Lane. Authorities say another person was in the car. He or she is listed in critical condition and is receiving treatment at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Law enforcement are working a crash on County Road 54 in the Belforest area.

Belforest VFD and Silverhill VFD are assisting with a serious crash involving 2 vehicles. At least one patient airlifted.

We will update with more details when they become available.

LATEST STORIES