FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 98 in Fairhope Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Thomas Hospital. One person has been air lifted to the hospital. Their extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Greeno Road is shut down from Morphy Avenue to Middle Street as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

It appears 141 customers are without power due to the crash as of 2:30 p.m.