GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores Fire Rescue and members of the police department are investigating a crash that happened Friday night on Highway 59. Witnesses tell News 5 it happened on Highway 59 near Portage Creek before 10 pm.

Video and images sent to News 5 show at least one vehicle hit a utility pole. We’ve reached out to Gulf Shores Police for more information and are waiting to hear back. No word yet on how many people may have been hurt or what led to the crash.