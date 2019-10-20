1  of  2
Serious crash early Sunday morning in Foley

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A serious crash closes Highway 59 southbound in Foley before dawn Sunday morning. Video sent to us by News 5 viewer Curtis Brewer shows police activity at about 3:15 this morning. That’s near 59 and Keller Road near Old Time Pottery. A wrecked motorcycle could be seen at the crash site.

We’ve reached out to Foley Police for more information. So far all they could only say 59 was closed heading south and they were diverting traffic. No word on what happened or if anyone was hurt. It appeared that some people at the scene were being treated for injuries.

