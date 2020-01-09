Serial condo thief identified in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect linked to many condo burglaries was arrested by the Orange Beach Police Department.

An anonymous tip was received via social media. Orange Beach PD says the tip was given after the person saw the video on WKRG and was able to identify the man.

Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect as Faith Wilson and an arrest was made.

Wilson is allegedly responsible for multiple crimes of Burglary and Theft of Property.

Approximately $16,000 dollars in cash along with guns and personal belongings were taken from 16 condo units. All units were unlocked and several were occupied during these crimes.

Wilson was charged with 38 felonies for Theft of Property and Burglary.

Any information on the whereabouts of Faith Demont Wilson please contact Inv. Sgt. Trent Johnson at 251-981-9777.

