Senator Shelby nominates Baldwin County students to US Naval Academy

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., speaks to reporters as intense negotiations continue to salvage a bipartisan infrastructure deal, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON DC (WKRG) — Senator Richard Shelby nominated Baldwin County students to the United States Naval Academy. Shelby nominated a total of 24 students across the state for service academies.

Two students from Baldwin County have been nominated for the Naval Academy.

Glenn Patrick of Fairhope and Luke Joseph Stringer of Daphne are the nominees.

Patrick attends Fairhope High School and Stringer attends UMS-Wright Preparatory School.

“I am honored to nominate Glenn Patrick and Luke Stringer to the U.S. Naval Academy, Their dedication to academic excellence and their many achievements outside the classroom give me confidence in their ability to succeed in this new endeavor. I believe they will represent Alabama with distinction and look forward to their future accomplishments.” Sen. Richard Shelby

To be considered for a service academy nomination, all applicants must be a resident of Alabama and complete the required ACT or SAT exams, a letter of recommendation, an official school transcript, a qualifying medical examination, and a completed application form – which can be found here.

Although Senator Shelby has made the nominations it is now up to the Naval Academy to make the final decision.