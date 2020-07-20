Sen. Chris Elliott: “We need to get back to school”

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – With the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the rise in Baldwin County, Senator Chris Elliott has concerns just like anyone else.

“I’m worried. I don’t mind saying that. I am concerned as a parent,” he said.

Senator Elliott is sending his two kids back to the classroom next month when school resumes August 12th.

“It’s scary. These are uncertain times,” he added.

But, in uncertain times he’s confident the Baldwin County Public School System is prepared for the challenges ahead.

“From the thermal cameras to the social distancing that they’re going to try to do,” said Senator Elliott.

He tells WKRG News 5 we have to keep things moving, because the virus isn’t leaving our area tomorrow.

“We need to get back to life, get back to work, get back to school,” he added.

Although the numbers are concerning right now, he’s hopeful people continue to follow the statewide mandate. Senator Elliott says so far he’s seeing most everyone follow the new rule.

“Most people are wearing a mask and I think that is a good thing, even if it is somewhat helpful let’s give it a try, because frankly what we’ve done so far has not really worked,” he said.

As for that return to class, Elliott has already purchased masks for his children and despite concerns, he remains confident that this is the best move.

