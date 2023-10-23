SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Seminole woman is looking for help after she, her family and friends lost everything in a fire that destroyed their mobile home.

The homeowner, Heather Cox, said her friends and family call her home “Heathers Haven” because she opens her doors to anyone in need.

Now, she’s looking for some help herself.

“I don’t know the steps to take,” Cox said. “I’ve been beside myself all day.”

Cox lives at the mobile home on Highway 90 with six other people including family members and close friends. She cares for three of them who are confined to wheelchairs.

After a fire broke out Sunday morning, she said they lost everything, and they’re in need of a place to stay.

“I need help taking this down,” Cox said. “I need help getting rid of it, and I need to know how to get another home. I need another home. I don’t know. We don’t have nowhere to stay.”

Cox said they could also use things like clothing and medical supplies.

The family said the fire was an electrical fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but Cox told us they have recovered.