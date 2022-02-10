BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – After 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning WKRG News 5 started receiving reports of “shaking” from residents living in Baldwin County. Residents in Silverhill, Loxley, Robertsdale, Foley and Gulf Shores have reported homes and businesses shaking.

WKRG News 5 reached out to University of South Alabama Associate Professor of Geology Alex Beebe to get answers.

“My gut is telling me sonic boom based on the delay between when people reported feeling something and when the shaking started here,” he tells us.

Beebe says USA received “minor seismic activity” just before 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He tells us at this time the “shaking” hasn’t been confirmed as a sonic boom or an earthquake, but he’s continuing to monitor data as it comes in.