SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A section of U.S. Highway 31 will be closed Friday night and through the weekend

Crews will cut through the asphalt of Highway 31 in order to install drainage pipes.

It is only a small section of the road between Marcella Avenue and Cemetery Road.

Traffic will be detoured while this work is underway.

Of course, this is all part of the widening project that has been going on for months now on Highway 31 because of the tremendous growth in the area.