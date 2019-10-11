Section of Hwy. 31 in Spanish Fort closed starting Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorists on Highway 31 are used to the orange barrels and heavy equipment by now. As the four laning project continues, the price of progress may mean a little inconvenience. “We are so looking forward to the construction being completed,” says Deann Servos with Prodisee Pantry. “We know what a relief it will be for the traffic snarls that happen here all along the 31 corridor.”

The latest closing for construction will begin Saturday at 7 am as crews begin removing a culvert and installing two drainage pipe crossings just west of the Timbercreek subdivision.

Old Mobile Road will become the detour for about a mile of the highway. Some of the places impacted will be the Highway 31 entrance to Timbercreek, a daycare and Prodisee Pantry. “We’re asking our clients and our volunteers to carpool,” says Servos. “The less cars trying to go over Old Mobile Highway the better for all of us.”

Temporary traffic signals will be installed to help with the traffic flow. Digital message boards are also being used to direct traffic.

Commercial traffic is being urged to use Highway 90 and Highway 181. If all goes according to plan this part of the road should re-open October 24.