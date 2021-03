ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Orange Beach has placed barricades at the Alabama Point East under the Perdido Pass Bridge.

A post on Facebook highlights the section that will be closed until further notice.

The city explains the closure is for crowd control during the spring break season. The city closed the same section in 2020.









The city reminds residents that the Safer at Home order is still in place for Alabama. Beachgoers will be required to remain 6-feet from others.