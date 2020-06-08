Second missing man found dead in Baldwin County

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For the second day in a row, the search for a missing man in Baldwin County has come to a tragic conclusion.

The body of 44-year-old Heath Gilmer was found on the beach at Alabama Point Monday morning. He was reported missing Sunday after he left his hotel to walk his dog and never came back. His vehicle and dog were discovered near Perdido Pass.

Another missing man, 54-year-old Marty Kent of Gulf Shores, was found dead inside his truck Sunday morning at a gas station near I-65 and Highway 287.

Kent was reported missing after he never returned from a trip to get dinner on Thursday.

No foul play is suspected in either death.

Heath Gilmer (left) and Marty Kent (right)

LATEST STORIES: