Second fundraiser Saturday for woman allegedly shot 8 times by nephew

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The community is stepping up again to help a Robertsdale woman police say was shot by her nephew while lying in bed.

Leigh Thomas was shot eight times back in April. She was asleep with her 2-year-old son.

Thomas still has a long way to go, and she will be out of work for a while.

The community is holding its second fundraising event Saturday at the PZK Hall in Robertsdale. There will be antique tractors and cars, motorcycles rides, food, raffles, face painting and a silent auction. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Thomas’ nephew Preston Northan is still in jail on a $131,000 bond.