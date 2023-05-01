FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s getting gas or getting a quick bite to eat, WAWA, the all in one gas station and convenience store is a step closer to opening a second location in Baldwin County.

One location on Twin Beech Road and Highway 98 has already broken ground for construction. The second location on Highway 181 and 104 was approved in a work session meeting held Monday by the City of Fairhope Planning Commission.

Director of Planning for the city of Fairhope, Hunter Simmons, says he and his commission are thrilled to welcome WAWA’s second store in the state of Alabama to the city of Fairhope.

“We are really excited to see what they bring,” said Simmons. “I do not think they have opened a store in Alabama so we are just happy to be partnering with them, and have them in the city of Fairhope.”

Simmons said there was a reason they chose the location for the WAWA.

“I think the convenience store and gas station idea are ideally situated on a major intersection of two state highways,” Simmons said.

The second location will still need to go through some additional steps before coming a reality.

“They have to get through the approvals through city council, and then they will be able to finalize all of their plans, and submit for their building permit,” said Simmons. “So that will be a process that may take a couple of months.”