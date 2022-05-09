ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf announced a senior from Spanish Fort High School has received the second-ever scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Denver Persinger will be the student to receive the scholarship.

Persinger maintained a 4.0 GPA, scored a 30 on the ACT and excelled in athletics as part of the Spanish Fort HS wrestling team. Persinger’s teachers said he is “a hard-working, selfless and determined student, who is an out-of-the-box thinker and remained humble despite all of his accomplishments.”

Persinger, along with his mother, co-founded a nonprofit called One More Moment, which aids families in the local community to navigate crises with available support and treatment options. Persinger was also a Bryant Jordan Scholarship nominee, Scholar-Athlete of the Week, AP Student of the Month, French Honor Society President, Math Honor Societ member, Scholars Bowl member as well as volunteerism with Prodisee Pantry and youth athletic programs.

Persinger plans to attend the University of Denver and will be pursuing a degree in Economics. Applications for The Wharf’s 2023 Scholarship will open in January.