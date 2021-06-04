Second Daphne machete attack suspect in custody

22-year-old Jaylin Williams in custody after almost a month on the run.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — After almost a month on the run, the second suspect in a machete attack on a man in Daphne is in custody.

22-year-old Jaylin Williams is in jail after police received a tip Thursday night he had been spotted at the home on Jones Street where he and his mother, Tamekia Williams, are accused of a knife and machete attack on a man who police say was held against his will at the Williams’ house last month.

The victim eventually able to escape and run to a nearby restaurant for help. He was airlifted to a local hospital and is recovering.

36-year-old Tamekia Williams is charged along with her son, Jaylin with the machete and knife attack of a man in Daphne and false imprisonment.

Tamekia Williams turned herself into authorities four days after the alleged attack and has since been released on bond.

Her son, Jaylin is currently being held in Daphne awaiting transfer to the Baldwin County Jail.