SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Slowly but surely, the dogs at the center of an animal cruelty case in Baldwin County are taking their first steps into what life is supposed to be like for a pet.

“The dogs have made almost a complete turnaround,” said Dixie Donald with the Baldwin County Animal Shelter. “They’re doing much better.”

Four of the 50 plus dogs rescued from a trailer in Silverhill remain here at the shelter. Two weeks ago they were found living inside a trailer literally on top of each other, covered in feces with no or very little human contact. Hub City Humane Society in Hattiesburg, Mississippi took most of the dogs but a dozen remained in Baldwin County until recently. “They are getting more socialized, they are getting used to people,” said Donald. “The ones in the rescue, I hear, they are doing really good.”









Over the weekend a second person was charged in the case. Tana Brooks, 52, turned herself in to authorities Sunday. She has since been released on bond. Gilmer Edwards, 51, was already in custody in the same case. It is the second time both Brooks and Edwards have faced animal cruelty charges. Back in 2015, they lost custody of their son when authorities found their trailer filled with garbage and feces. Dogs, cats and a bird were also removed from the home.

“I hope they get the help they need. Justice needs to be served for them dogs themselves I hope the people will get the help they need,” said Donald.

As for the dogs, the road to normalcy will take longer for some than for others but it is hopefully a journey that will have a happy ending. “We’re going to continue to work with them. If it comes to a point where we can adopt them out we will,” said Donald.

Both Brooks and Edwards have been released from the Baldwin County Jail on Bond.

If you want to help these dogs folks at the shelter say, volunteer. You can help these dogs and all the others still waiting to find their forever homes by volunteering Monday through Friday from 9-5.