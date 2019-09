FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped while on work release in Baldwin County.

Joseph Lamar Burkett, 38, was assigned by the Loxley Work Release Center to a location in Foley. He left around 1:30 p.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

Burkett is 5′ 9″, weighs 220 pounds, and has blue eyes. He is currently serving a two-year sentence for drug possession.

Anyone who sees Burkett should call 800-831-8825