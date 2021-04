DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) - The month of April has been known as Autism Awareness Month, but this year, groups such as the Autism Society of America, the Autism Self Advocacy Network and others are pushing for April now to be called Autism Acceptance Month. Along that same line, We Rock the Spectrum is an all-inclusive gym in Daphne that is made for all kids of all abilities, which perfectly exemplifies this acceptance.

“More than awareness… we want inclusion. We want to see all kids of all abilities having an opportunity to play next to one another, near one another,” says Maura Coley, one of the owners of We Rock the Spectrum.