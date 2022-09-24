BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police said no one was hurt after a shooting Friday night at a convenience store. Here’s a news release from the police department:

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 8:15 PM, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to 704 Highway 31 South, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects had already departed the area. Officers reviewed surveillance video at the location and spoke with witnesses. Officers were able to determine that two young black males engaged in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the convenience store. During the altercation one of the individuals retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and fired multiple shots at the other individual as they departed the location in a vehicle. Officers recovered numerous spent shell casings fired from a handgun at the scene.

At this time no injuries or property damage has been reported, related to this incident. Bay Minette Police has identified the two individuals involved and responsible for this incident, but that information will not be released at this time.

This investigation is on-going and charges are forthcoming on the two individuals responsible for creating this dangerous event and placing other innocent citizens in harm’s way.