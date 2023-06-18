GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department are looking for a man who was last seen going for a swim in the Gulf of Mexico late Saturday morning. According to a news release police are looking for 54-year-old Nolan Keith Flanagan of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Family members told police he was last seen in the 400 block of East Beach Boulevard as he walked into the Gulf for a swim at 11:30 Saturday morning.

According to a news release he’s described as “5’10”, 189 lbs, blue eyes, with short brown/gray hair and a beard. There is a small cross tattoo on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, black swimming shoes, and a blue T-shirt. He takes medication for seizures and can become disoriented.”

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, Gulf State Park Rangers, Orange Beach Police Department, Daphne Search and Rescue, and Southern Star Search and Recovery are involved in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department.