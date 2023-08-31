FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators said the granddaughter of Shirley Smith, 69, was so concerned after not being able to get in touch with her grandmother that she went to the Town and Country Motel, and there she discovered her grandmother’s body. Now, the search is on for the only other person who lived there.

Katie Smith, 36, was last seen walking away from the motel off Highway 59 just before police arrived to find her mother dead inside a unit the two shared.

“I know Miss Smith has the information that we need whether that be that she was involved or someone else; I believe she was there,” Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force Capt. Andre Reid said. “So we definitely need to get with her and talk with her.”

Investigators said Katie and her mother had lived in the unit at the end of the motel for just over a year. Investigators said Shirley Smith appears to have died from multiple stab wounds.

“That is just crazy,” Mary Brazil said.

Brazil met Shirley Smith by chance. She was distributing food a church had donated to the residents.

“That is how we met,” Brazil said. “She comes knocking at my door one day and asked if I needed it and I was like, ‘Oh, thanks.'”

Brazil said that was just the sort of person Shirley Smith was. “Oh very, very nice. Very giving. She helped the church. I’m actually taking her place now.”

She saw Katie Smith around the complex but never met her. Investigators said Katie Smith doesn’t have a vehicle and didn’t show up for work after her mother’s body was discovered.

“We are not sitting here saying she did it or anything like that, but we do need to talk to her,” Reid said.

Investigators call Katie the missing link to the investigation and believe she can help tell the story of what happened to her mother.