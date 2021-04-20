Search for motorcyclist continues in Mobile Bay following early morning crash

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Marine Police confirm they are searching for a motorcyclist in Mobile Bay after an early morning crash on the I-10 Bayway. Rescue crews are also on the water searching near the entrance to the Bayway.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a crash occurred on the bridge involving a motorcycle. An 18-wheeler driver claimed to have seen the motorcyclist losing control on the Bayway near the Daphne exit. The motorcycle was found on the Bayway, but the motorcyclist has not been located. The truck driver believes he saw the motorcyclist go over the railing into the bay.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue

Alabama Marine Police

Daphne Search and Rescue

Daphne Fire Rescue

This is a developing story we’ll continue to follow. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will have an update today on the search efforts.