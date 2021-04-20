Search for motorcyclist continues in Mobile Bay following early morning crash

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama Marine Police confirm they are searching for a motorcyclist in Mobile Bay after an early morning crash on the I-10 Bayway. Rescue crews are also on the water searching near the entrance to the Bayway.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday a crash occurred on the bridge involving a motorcycle. An 18-wheeler driver claimed to have seen the motorcyclist losing control on the Bayway near the Daphne exit. The motorcycle was found on the Bayway, but the motorcyclist has not been located. The truck driver believes he saw the motorcyclist go over the railing into the bay.

The following agencies are involved in the search:

  • North Baldwin Sheriff’s Search and Rescue 
  • Alabama Marine Police
  • Daphne Search and Rescue
  • Daphne Fire Rescue 

This is a developing story we’ll continue to follow. WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown will have an update today on the search efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook