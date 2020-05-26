Search for missing swimmers enters second full day in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Anchor: In Baldwin county, crews are still searching for two swimmers last seen in Perdido Pass. Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson went missing Sunday evening. Their loved ones are now praying for a miracle as the search resumes this morning.

This started Sunday evening when a woman was found face down in the water in Perdido Pass, according to Orange Beach Police. She was flown to a local hospital. Police later identified her as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy.

The two swimmers still missing are 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson, according to police.

We spoke with a woman on the phone who says she and Robinson are close friends and have a 2-year-old daughter together. She did not want her name publicized, but, through tears, she called Robinson one of the most loving people she has ever met.

She says she and her family are trying to stay positive but say it’s difficult not to think the worst in this case.

Agencies that have been a part of this search include Orange Beach Police Department, Orange Beach Fire Rescue and Surf Rescue, ALEA Aviation units, ALEA Marine Police, Alabama Marine Resources, Daphne Search and Rescue and the US Coast Guard. Rough seas and high winds put a considerable amount of chop on the water making the search more difficult and making it harder to see long distances.

