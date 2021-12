BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for an inmate who walked away from his work detail in Stapleton on Dec. 2.

Deputies say Jonathan Singleton was mowing grass at the Sheriff’s Training Center at 1950 Mosley Road in Stapleton, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO.

He was last seen wearing a brown corrections uniform. If you have any information, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 or 911.