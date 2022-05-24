ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for a 14-year-old boy from Louisiana who drowned in the waters off of Orange Beach stretched into its fourth day on Tuesday. Tyreke Walker was vacationing on the Alabama coast with his family when the heavy surf pulled him under on Saturday.

Double red flags flew over rough surf and low visibility hampered search efforts in the first three days. But Tuesday, with single red flags and improved visibility, an ALEA helicopter went up and made a couple of passes over the area where Tyreke disappeared.

Officials said that the break in the weather will be brief. They expect waves to break at 6 and 7 feet over the next couple of days, further hindering search efforts.

The Walker family is still in Orange Beach. Tyreke’s father tried to rescue him out of the waves on Saturday, but the waves beat him back. His mother told WKRG News 5 she did not want to return home to Baton Rouge without him.