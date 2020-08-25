Bay Minette police search for robbery suspect

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) On August 25, 2020 at approximately 3:50 am, the Bay Minette Police Department responded to a robbery of the Summit Gas Station located at 509 McMeans Avenue.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
The suspect is described as: a slender white male in his early 20’s, wearing checkered pants with a grey sweatshirt and white ball cap. The ball cap has the letters B R E on the right side of the cap.
The suspect was armed with a black handgun. The suspect left the store driving a small silver four door sedan.
If anyone has any information regarding this crime, you are encouraged to call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or you can email the information anonymously to tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us
