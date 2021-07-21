Search for a killer in Bay Minette, family waits for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A hunt for a killer in Bay Minette. 22-year-old Robert Mims-Daniels was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s house Tuesday night. Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit are still looking for who is responsible.

To his family, 22-year-old R.J., as he liked to be called, was one of the good guys. “He was a good person, he had a good heart.” To his 16-year-old sister Trakeyah Mims, he was everything. “He was my go-to, my best friend. I just feel like he was all I got, I had but he gone.”



Photos courtesy: Trakeyah Mims

Neighbors say they heard at least two gunshots just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. R.J. had been shot in front of his grandmother’s house on West Ellis Street. He would not survive.

Family and friends gathered at the house Wednesday waiting for answers, for an arrest, for a reason, but all that doesn’t matter right now to a little sister who has lost her best friend forever. “He would tell me he loved me. Texted me every day.”