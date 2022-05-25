ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for the body of a Baton Rouge teenager who drowned over the weekend in Orange Beach continued Wednesday.

Lifeguards patrol the beaches in Orange Beach and in Gulf Shores looking for any sign of Tyreke Walker, 14, who was caught in rough surf late Saturday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency used one of its helicopters to help in an aerial search flying the whole coast, from Orange Beach to Fort Morgan, but, so far has not been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Hampering the search of the rough surf conditions. Double-Red flags were up again Wednesday making it illegal to go into the Gulf waters.

Blankets of sargassum were also washing onshore making visibility off-shore impossible.

His Mom and Dad remain in Orange Beach.