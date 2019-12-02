Search efforts scaled back for last crewman in shrimp boat accident

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — An angry Mobile Bay as a north wind whipped up breakers on the surface and muddied the waters beneath.

“You’ve seen it out there,” says Chief Jerry Ralston with Fort Morgan VFD, “to put a craft out there with sonar or anything under these conditions would be unfortunately ineffective.”

But search efforts have continued. Fort Morgan volunteer firefighters have continued their patrols of the shoreline around Alabama Point. “We are doing morning and afternoon patrols along the beach area around the point in the wooded area around the Fort down in there where there is the possibility of the individual washing ashore.”

Coast Guard helicopters have also been patroling the area circling near the site where the 50-foot shrimp boat went down in about 15 feet of water, across the mouth of Mobile Bay and along the eastern shore of Dauphin Island.

The efforts now focused on finding the remaining crewman Anthony Conway who is believed to have been on deck when the boat capsized. “These things sadden us,” says Ralston. “Our hearts go out to the families. Unfortunately, it happens too often for us down here.”

Capt. Woody Jones was rescued Friday morning by another shrimp boat. The body of deckhand Mike Pitts was recovered that afternoon. Efforts to locate Anthony Conway will continue Tuesday.