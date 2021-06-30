Search continues for suspect in Robertsdale car fires

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — An explosion that shook the floor in Cheray Bixler’s home on Gemstone Drive sent her to the window. What she saw was unlike anything she had seen before.

“Oh my God” you can hear her yell as she records on her cell phone. “Don’t get too close. Get away from there!”

At first she thought it was the house that was on fire but soon learned it was the three vehicles in the driveway, a Nissan truck, Dodge Charger and a Honda sedan, that were all on fire.

“Nobody wanted to get close, so at the time were were screaming and yelling trying to see if they would come out.”

Once police arrived, everyone inside the home escaped safely and were not injured.

Cameras around the neighborhood show the moment the fire started and a figure running from the fire. We spoke with the victims who did not want to go on camera. They have seen all of the videos but police say they do not recognize the person seen running from the fire or his grey, four-door Camry.

Ten days after the crime, the neighborhood is still on edge still looking for answers and the person responsible to be arrested. “This neighborhood is peaceful and quiet and the quiet has been shattered now,” Bixler said.

Robertsdale police ask anyone with any information to please give them a call.