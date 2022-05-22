ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials with Orange Beach Fire-Rescue are continuing their search for a 14-year-old boy swimmer last seen in the Gulf of Mexico.

The boy and his Dad were swimming near the Turquoise restaurant in Orange Beach in the 26,000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. The father got out of the water – but the father lost sight of his son who was still in the water.

The report came in around 6 Saturday night.

Around 5:20, Baldwin County moved from single red flags to double red flags.

As twilight approached – crews moved from searching the water to searching the land looking for the teen.

The Fire Chief says the boy was last seen wearing blue shorts.

Chief Kimmerling says the father was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated because he inhaled water. No update on the father’s condition.