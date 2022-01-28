FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police continue to search for the driver they say hit a 7-year-old child Thursday night on Twin Beech Road and kept driving.

It happened around six o’clock Thursday night on Twin Beech Road between the Summer Lake Subdivision and County Road 13.

Police say the little boy was walking alongside the road and was struck by a vehicle that they believe is a 2000’s Ford Explorer. They do not know the color of the vehicle but say it will have a missing or damaged passenger-side mirror.

City Councilman Corey Martin lives in the area and was shocked to hear what had happened.

“Kind of makes me sick to my stomach,” Martin said. “I’m definitely concerned. I’m a parent so anytime you hear about a child getting hurt most humans get sick to their stomach.”

The young boy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The speed limit is 35 miles per hour on that section of Twin Beech Road. A caution light also helps control traffic at the intersection near the Dollar General.

Martin says he will bring up the issue to the city council to see if there is anything else that can be done to make the roadway safer.