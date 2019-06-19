Man behind the gun in Fairhope road rage incident speaks out

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The search is still on for the man last seen on the hood of a car in the middle of U.S. Highway 98 near Fairhope Avenue.

A grown man, raging on the hood of another motorists car. We now know Maurice Mayo is the man with the gun. He says he never had any intention of pulling the trigger he was just trying to protect his family.

“You put my family at risk,” he told News 5.

He says the gun wasn’t loaded.

Witnesses working close by saying once the road rage suspect saw the gun he ran through a parking lot and into nearby woods.

What we don’t know: Who is this guy? Police have not released anything more about the investigation, his identity, if they recovered his car or did he drive away? Police are asking for help from the public in the form of photos, video or identifying the suspect.