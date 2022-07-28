DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police investigators said Sawaida Arnold, 34, had just dropped off groceries for his grandmother, driven around the corner in his Dodge Challenger and pulled up into his cousin’s driveway when he was shot.

“Mr. Arnold was sitting in his vehicle and someone walked up to his vehicle and shot him through the window,” said Capt. Brian Gulsby with Daphne Police. The first officers on scene found Arnold half in and half out of his car according to Gulsby. “It was like he was trying to get away from them by going out the passenger side,” said Gulsby.

Arnold was shot several times Wednesday, July 27 in the Daphmont community. Arnold was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe his killer ran through the woods of Johnson Road, which separates the Daphmont and the Friendship Communities.

“There’s a series of trails in there used pretty commonly,” said Gulsby. “So, we feel like he made it through the woods and out to the Friendship community to South Pollard Road community maybe got into a vehicle went into a house.”

Witnesses describe him as dressed in black shorts and a black t-shirt, his face covered. “This was a targeted attack,” said Gulsby. “They knew Mr. Arnold and had some reason to have a grudge.”

Investigators are working several leads but are trying to trace Arnold’s movements in hopes of leading them to his killer. If you saw Arnold’s Dodge Challenger or him Wednesday afternoon, call Daphne Police at 251-620-0911 and share that information with investigators.

Arnold grew up here but hadn’t lived in Daphne for years, according to police. His return visit was for a family gathering. Now that family will gather for a different reason.