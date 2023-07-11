ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For five years, the Underwater Museum of Art has been adding to its collection and the newest exhibits will arrive soon.

“They put down anywhere from 6 to 10 every year,” says David Walter with Walter Marine in charge of deploying the sculptures.

This year six new sculptures with names like “Opus” and “One Tree” will be added.

Created by artists from around the country, some of those artists needed a couple of tips from the “Reefmaker” himself, David Walter. “We have had to kind of school them a little bit on what type of material to use and if you build something real intricate it just gets covered with growth.”

Thirty-four sculptures are already residents of the underwater museum sitting in about 60 feet of water, a mile off Grayton Beach in Walton County, Florida. For Walter playing a role in adding to the collection is pretty special. “That and sinking ships. It’s pretty cool something unusual like that it’s really cool.”

The sculptures will be on-site Thursday. It will take about an hour to deploy them. After the ropes are removed they will almost immediately begin attracting divers and fish.