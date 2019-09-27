Schools in Mobile, Daphne get Blue Ribbon recognition

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Out of 362 schools receiving Blue Ribbon honors across the country, two of those programs are in Lower Alabama. Daphne Elementary School and the Eichold-Mertz Magnet School in Mobile made the cut.

Word spread quickly in Daphne about the award.

“It’s awesome, my daughter learns a lot there. She does real good, she don’t have much homework, so they must get it all done in class. So yeah it’s a real good school and I’m very happy for them that they got that,” said Josh Argiro, who has a third grader Daphne Elementary.