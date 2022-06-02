BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An old, abandoned campus known as Crossroads School is now on the market but it won’t last long. Baldwin County Public School officials anticipate multiple buyers to submit offers on the property by next Tuesday.

“We just ask that the bids are submitted by Tuesday at 1 p.m. You can either mail it or you can show up to our office with this sealed bid. Write the bid number on it and we’ll open all of those envelopes at the same time,” said John Wilson, CFO of Baldwin County Public Schools.

Sealed bids are now coming in and the highest bidder will become the new owner. For years the buildings, which sit on close to 1.5 acres, have sat vacant at the corner of Highway 225 and Hurricane Road. Officials said instead of letting it deteriorate further, they’ve decided to sell it while it has value.

“It’s about 7,000 square feet. It’s really too small for us to apply a functional school type setting to,” said Wilson.

While it won’t work for the school system, officials said several churches are interested in the campus. Each bid submitted stays anonymous so we won’t know who is vying for the campus or what their future plans are just yet, but school officials said it’s prime real estate and someone could walk away with a good deal. Next Monday you’ll have a final chance to tour the campus one last time.

“Monday between 10 a.m. and noon if anybody is interested in walking through the building that’ll be an opportunity for them to put their eyes on it and figure out what type of financial obligations they feel comfortable with if they’re interested in bidding for it,” said Wilson.

For more details about the sale and how to submit your bid properly, visit the school system’s website here.