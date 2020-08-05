School supply giveaway in Daphne part of “Mary’s Dream”

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Backpacks, paper, pencils and notebooks loaded tables set up today at Joe Louis Patrick Park Wednesday. All of the supplies free to families in need thanks to Demarcus Rudolph.

Rudolph says it’s all part of his foundation “Mary’s Dream” in honor of his grandmother Mary Rudolph, “She was the person that helped everybody so I’m just following what she did and keeping it going. ” says Rudolph. “She died a few years ago so somebody got to pick up the torch and keep it going.”

Rudolph heads back to the University of Alabama in a couple of days to finish his degree in special education, something else he says his grandmother inspired him to do.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories